In the documentary entitled “Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods,” five former Harrods employees said they had been raped by the businessman, five others reported attempted rape, and 13 others said they had been sexually harassed by their boss. The company has now put a form on its website that those affected can fill out.

According to the lawyers, the attacks were not limited to Harrods alone. They also took place in the luxury Ritz hotel in Paris and in the businessman’s Paris residence – as well as on his travels. Some of the plaintiffs were still minors at the time of the crime.

Mohamed Al-Fayed was the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 together with Diana, the divorced wife of the then British heir to the throne, Prince Charles. Mohamed Al-Fayed died last year at the age of 94.

