AND’ The number of women accusing Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former owner of Harrods who died in August 2023, of sexual assault has risen to at least 37. The women’s lawyers reported this, announcing that they will file a civil action against Harrods for “abject” breach of corporate responsibility. “The time has come for justice,” said American lawyer Gloria Allred, who is part of the team of lawyers in charge of this case, during a press conference in London.

Lawyer Dean Armstrong Kc said there had been an “abject” failure of corporate responsibility by Harrods. The department store was bought in 2010 by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority. There are victims ”all over the world,” said lawyer Bruce Drummond. Former employees of the Ritz in Paris have also accused the entrepreneur of sexual assault.

The press conference came a day after the BBC broadcast a documentary called “Al-Fayed: A predator at Harrods”. Around 20 women testified in the documentary, five of whom accuse him of rapes in London or Paris. Al-Fayed was “a monster”, “a monster who knew how to operate through a system”, Armstrong KC, a lawyer, said. “If the management of Harrods felt they should pay these women financially, we would welcome that, but we will not accept being accused of being interested only in money. It is about much more than that”, he added.

Allred said that “beneath the glitz and glamour” of the famous department store there is “a toxic, dangerous and abusive environment.” She said Al-Fayed’s actions were “consistent and repeated.” “There has been a quarter of a century of sexual violence at Harrods,” she said, adding that the abuse also occurred at the Ritz in Paris, which the businessman owns, and at his Paris residence, Villa Windsor.

Lawyer Anna Mulla spoke of the ”fear” and ”anguish” that have gripped the many alleged victims for years. Mohamed Al-Fayed was “intelligent and very manipulative,” one of the alleged victims, Natacha, said during the press conference. ”He was a monster even if we didn’t realize it at the time,” she added. According to the BBC, the businessman had already been accused of similar acts and the police had opened an investigation in 2015 for rape.