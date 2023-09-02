In his long career as an entrepreneur he had also been the patron of the Harrods department store, the Ritz Hotel in Paris and the Fulham

The well-known Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Al Fayed passed away today, September 1, 2023, in London at the age of 94. He was born in Alexandria of Egypt on January 27, 1929 and was one of the longest-lived billionaires in the world. His death comes 26 years, almost exactly, from his son Dodiehad from first wifeSamira Khashoggi of Saudi Arabia. In fact, Dodi died on August 31, 1997 in Paris in a car accident with Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales whose lover she had been for some time. Besides Dodi, Mohamed Al Fayed had four other childrenowned by the former Finnish model Heini Wathenmarried in 1985.

Mohamed Al Fayed dead at 94: career as an entrepreneur — Mohamed Al Fayed was the owner of numerous companies of global importance and also of a football club, the Fulham. In particular from 1985 to 2010 she managed the famous Harrods department store in London, which he later sold for £1.5 billion to the Qatar Investment Authority. He also owned theHotel Ritz of Paris, the very one where Dodi and Lady Diana were staying before the accident in which they lost their lives.

Al Fayed and Fulham — As for his adventure in the world of football, Mohamed Al Fayed was owner of the English team Fulham: he bought it in the summer of 1997 for £6.25 million and assumed the presidency. He then got rid of it in July 2013 by selling it to Pakistani naturalized US Shahid Khanalso co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the American National Football League, for an estimated figure of around 150-200 million dollars.