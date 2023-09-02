Egyptian businessman and former owner of Harrods department store Mohamed Al-Fayed has died at the age of 94. This was reported by the ‘BBC’, highlighting that the death according to the family took place on 30 August. Mohamed Al-Fayed’s son Dodi died on August 31, 1997 in Paris in a car accident together with his partner, the Princess of Wales, Lady Diana Spencer.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt on January 27, 1929, Mohamed Al Fayed built a business empire in the Middle East before moving to the United Kingdom in 1970. After the death of his eldest son Dodi, Al Fayed worked to clarify the death of his son and Lady Diana. The BBC recalls that the Egyptian entrepreneur has never managed to obtain a British passport and that he has remained out of the spotlight for the past ten years, living in his villa in Surrey with his wife Heini.

Al Fayed was also the former owner of Fulham Football Club. The club paid tribute to the former owner by expressing the company’s condolences: “We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he has done for our club, and our Thoughts now are with his family and friends at this somber time,” a statement read.

Mohamed Al Fayed in 1954 married Samira Khashoggi (from whom he had Dodi), sister of the Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, who involved him in import-export activities in Saudi Arabia. The post helped Al Fayed make new connections in Egypt, and although the marriage lasted just over two years, Al Fayed continued in the import business by setting up his own shipping company.

In 1966, Al Fayed became an adviser to one of the richest men in the world, the Sultan of Brunei. Having amassed considerable wealth and experience, he moved to Great Britain in 1974. Five years later, he bought the prestigious Paris Ritz hotel with his brother Ali for £20 million. Then in 1985 he took over Harrods for £615m. Al Fayed bought Fulham Football Club in 1990. In 1985 he married Heini Wahten with whom he has 4 children: Jasmine, Camilla, Omar and Karim.