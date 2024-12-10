Mohamed al Bashir named acting prime minister of Syria

The politician Mohamed al Bashir has been named this Tuesday as acting prime minister of Syria’s transition until March, as reported by Syrian television, now controlled by the forces that have overthrown Bashar al Assad’s regime.

“The acting Government of the transitional phase lasts three months under the presidency of Mohamed al Bashir,” sources from the Syrian Political Administration said on television after holding a session of the Council of Ministers in which the powers of the cabinet of the previous regime to a new Executive.

At this meeting, in which Interior and Defense officials were not present, the former Syrian Prime Minister, Mohamed Ghazi al Jalali, and Al Bashir, among others, were present to carry out the transfer of portfolios and “get the work started.”

“This order was from the General Command. We have been entrusted to run the Syrian Government until March 1, 2025,” Al Bashir said in a televised statement broadcast by the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya.

According to sources, the new transitional government will begin to take measures related to security, such as the “dissolution of security authorities and annulling terrorism laws,” although it has not offered more details in this regard.

Al Bashir was appointed last January as head of the “Salvation Government”, an administration in Idlib and other areas that escaped the control of Damascus and linked to the Islamist group Levant Liberation Organization (Hayat Tahrir al Sham or HTS, in Arabic). , which has led the twelve-day offensive that ended Bashar al-Assad’s 24 years of power.

Syria’s neighboring countries take positions after the fall of Al Assad

This “Salvation Government” is a kind of political branch of the Islamist group.