Dubai (Etihad)

The Asian Football Confederation has appointed Emirati international referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan as part of the refereeing team in charge of managing the Oceania qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from 27-30 March.

The international, Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, had managed the match between China and Saudi Arabia at the Sharjah Club Stadium, in the ninth round of the World Cup qualifiers, for the second group.

In a related context, the Continental Confederation assigned the assessor of Asian referees Khaled Al-Doukhi to evaluate the refereeing staff that will manage the match between Japan and Vietnam in the same qualifiers, which is scheduled for March 29 in the Japanese city of Saitama.

On the other hand, the Referees Committee and Management in the Football Association nominated Saif Nabil, Badr Bejmoor and Abdullah Al Mazmi from the “second grade” football referees, to participate in the coaches and referees development program organized by the Olympic Council of Asia, and hosted by the State of Kuwait from 26 March to April 1st.

The program discusses the philosophy of arbitration rules in football, the official signals used in communication between the refereeing staff during the match, in addition to a general discussion related to the new amendments to the law of the game recently and the most important arbitration cases.