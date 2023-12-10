“The globalization of peace and human rights is more fundamental and effective than the globalization of anything else.” These are the words of the Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize 2023 and the great absentee at the award ceremony which, as every year, was held at Oslo City Hall, on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel and before the Kings of Norway. It was her husband Taghi Rahmani and her children, Ali and Kiana Rahmani, aged seventeen, who received the diploma and the gold medal on behalf of their mother, imprisoned by the Ayatollah’s regime. They also read the speech of gratitude written to thousands kilometers away, in Evin prison, in Tehran, where his mother is serving a sentence and began a new hunger strike.

On her official Instagram account, managed by her relatives, Mohamadi had announced that on December 10, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, she would join the hunger strike undertaken by Bahá’í women – a religion considered as an apostate by the Iranian authorities – imprisoned in Evin.

«There is hardly a day in which we do not hear the cries of the mothers and fathers of the protesters in Iran, of the prisoners, of the detainees, of the tortured women, imprisoned in solitary cells in the security cells, of the women attacked and oppressed,” denounced Mohamadi.

In his Oslo speech, read in French by his children, Mohamadi expressed confidence “that the undeniable impact of the Nobel Peace Prize on the recent and powerful movement of Iranians for peace, freedom and democracy will go beyond of the strength of individual struggle and resistance. “This gives me hope and inspires me,” he said.

«I am one of the millions of proud and resilient Iranian women who have risen up against oppression, repression, discrimination and tyranny. “I remember the brave and anonymous women who have lived a life of resistance in various areas of relentless oppression,” she added.

trapped



He recounted how he wrote his message “behind the high, cold walls of a prison.” “I am a Middle Eastern woman and I come from a region that, despite its rich civilization, is now caught in the middle of war, the fire of terrorism and extremism,” she lamented. «I am an Iranian woman, a proud and honorable contributor to civilization, which is currently under the oppression of a despotic religious government. “I am a prisoner who, by enduring deep and heartbreaking suffering resulting from the lack of freedom, equality and democracy, has recognized the necessity of her existence and has found faith,” she said.

For Mohamadi, tyranny “is an infinite and limitless malevolence that has long cast its dark shadow over millions of displaced human beings.” «Tyranny turns life into death, blessing into lament, and consolation into torment. It oppresses humanity, free will and human dignity. Tyranny is the other side of the coin of war. The intensity of both is devastating; one directly, with its destructive flames of visible devastation, the other insidiously and deceitfully, destroying humanity,” he listed.

He assured that “giving up life in the valley of terror and insecurity of tyranny is like living the frenetic life of an unarmed and defenseless human being under the fire of missiles and bullets.” He lamented that tyranny and war “in addition to creating multitudes of victims, and not only those who lose their lives, challenge the humanity and dignity of the survivors, the observers and those who remain silent.” “Who can affirm that, in this struggle, humanity remains?” he asked himself.

She remembered Mahsa Amini and the Iranian women harassed by the ayatollahs. “The intensified oppression of women through the mandatory hijab, a shameful government policy, will not force us to conform because we believe that the government-imposed mandatory hijab is neither a religious obligation nor a cultural tradition, but rather a means to maintain authority and submission throughout society,” he said. “The abolition of the mandatory hijab is equivalent to the abolition of all the roots of religious tyranny and the breaking of the chains of authoritarian oppression,” she added.

“No doubt, the people of Iran will continue their struggle, but in today’s globalized world, the importance of the role of governments and global civil society – including international organizations and institutions, the media and independent non-governmental organizations – it is undeniable,” he noted.

“I believe that the globalization of peace and human rights is more fundamental and effective than the globalization of anything else,” he said. «Continuous resistance and non-violence are the best strategies. This is the difficult path that Iranians have always taken, trusting in their historical consciousness and their collective will. The Iranian people will dismantle obstruction and despotism through their perseverance. Don’t doubt it: this is certain,” he concluded, provoking a prolonged applause.

long sentence



Mohamadi, 51, has spent most of the last 20 years of her life in prison and has been convicted up to five times, accumulating a total sentence of 31 years in prison. His last sentence against him added ten years and eight months in prison, as well as 154 lashes, for the commission of “crimes related to national security and propaganda against the State” in what international humanitarian organizations denounce as a sentence linked to his activism.

Throughout her life of activism, Mohamadi has founded associations for women’s rights and written books and articles to denounce especially the abuses to which they are subjected, particularly in the country’s prisons.

For his work as a journalist, Mohamadi received the United Nations World Press Freedom Prize in May, along with his Iranian colleagues Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohamadi.

Relatives and friends of Mohamadi have called on countless occasions for the activist’s release on humanitarian grounds following the heart attack she suffered last year and for which she had to undergo emergency surgery.