The Ministry of Health and Prevention won the Innovation Award for the “Best Remote Mechanism” category for “remote” medical consultations with doctors outside the country, as part of the Visiting Doctors Program during the virtual “Emirates Innovates” conference, which was recently held in the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020. Dubai ».

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Al Serkal, received the award, in the presence of the Director of the Visiting Doctors Office, Dr. Sultan Al Sharif.

The remote medical consultation service with doctors outside the country aims to help patients and doctors obtain a second consultation in critical cases, as the service that includes all specialties is available in 16 hospitals affiliated with the Ministry.





