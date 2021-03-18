The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has warned of two medical methods, due to technical problems that may affect its safety and suitability for use, one of which is used for enteral nutrition, and the second for knee arthroplasty.

In detail, the Ministry warned in circulating its destination to all health facilities and health care practitioners in the private health sector, of the medical method “Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Pump Sets”, used for the purpose of enteral feeding, due to the possibility of air entering the intestinal feeding tubes, which may lead to vomiting, dehydration. Hypoglycemia, pain and flatulence in patients who use the method, bearing in mind that the warning does not require withdrawal of the product, and it is intended for the use of health care practitioners only.

The ministry recommended the necessity to ensure that there is no air in the feeding tubes, and the necessity to communicate with all product users to avoid potential risks from entering the air into the feeding tubes, and called for the need to communicate with them in the event of any side effects.

In another circular, the Ministry also warned of the medical device “MBT & Attune S + Tibial Bases”, used for implantation of a knee joint orthosis. The warning came after the manufacturer made the voluntary withdrawal of 37 batches of the product, due to damage to the product packaging that may affect the sterilization of the product. , Note that the two mentioned operations have been imported inside the country and bear the number “9555958 & 9557450”, and the product is intended for the use of healthcare practitioners.

The Ministry called for the need for the competent authorities to take the necessary measures regarding the withdrawal of the two operations, if they are available, and for the necessity to report in the event of exposure to any side effects due to them.





