The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has warned that herbal products and nutritional supplements, which are not officially approved, sold through the Internet and social media, cause great harm to human health and may lead to death.

The Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department at the Ministry, Dr. Hessa Mubarak, called for not believing the lies about their “magic” capabilities that are spreading about this type of products, noting the need to refrain from purchasing them.

She explained to Emirates Today that many of the advertisements spread on social media and websites for slimming products and nutritional supplements are surrounded by misleading information, with the aim of convincing the consumer of their effectiveness, yet they have dangerous health effects.

Emirates Today has observed, during the recent period, an increase in advertisements for herbal products and nutritional supplements promoted by their owners as carrying magic solutions to their health problems, while there are no official headquarters for sellers of these products, and it is sufficient to deliver them through shipping services, or by sending delegates. To homes.

These ads suggest specific product names to solve many complex health problems. Some of them promise their users an attractive appearance, or the disappearance of signs of aging, or the loss of many kilograms within days, and others.

Mubarak stressed the need to be alert to the danger of unapproved products, stressing that they may lead to death.

She stated that the Ministry addresses these practices by informing the competent authorities in the country, such as the Police Department and the Public Prosecution, to take legal measures against those who sell, promote or bring such products. It also addresses the Communications Regulatory Authority directly, to block the websites that it promotes illegally, calling for advertisers not to believe.

She added that the health advertisements on social media are subject to a decision issued by the Council of Ministers, confirming the need to obtain a license from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, noting that the “Health Vigilance” initiative, through the “Tumni” portal on the official website of the Ministry, includes instructions on safety. Medicines, warnings of counterfeit medicines, and the ability to search for medical products, whether by scientific or commercial name, to show the required information, with forms for reporting side effects of any of the medical products in the country.

She said that the Ministry is spreading health awareness to the public through awareness leaflets on its website or social media sites, with the aim of preserving the health of individuals and society.





