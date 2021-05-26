The Ministry of Health and Prevention signed a memorandum of understanding with the “MSD” company, with the aim of supporting cancer patients in the UAE with immunotherapy as part of the program that will be launched under the name of “Aoun” program.

Under the agreement, the company will support patients who are unable to cover the full costs of immunotherapy, due to the limited or unavailability of their health insurance coverage, with packages containing immunotherapy, which is a monoclonal human antibody that helps the immune system to fight cancer.

Immunotherapy is used to treat different types of cancer, such as classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma, pigment cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer and other types of tumors. This treatment is sometimes given alone or in combination with other anti-cancer treatments. The program will be implemented in cooperation with a number of partners from charitable institutions approved to provide assistance to patients in the United Arab Emirates.

The Aoun program is being implemented in accordance with the policies and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, regarding all approved indications for use that may be adopted in the future for immunotherapy in the country.





