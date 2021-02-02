Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has obtained the global accreditation certificate in health crisis management, achieving the platinum category, which is the highest degree in the evaluation categories for the certificate, as this achievement confirms the Ministry’s implementation and commitment to international standards, and is the culmination of its efforts in the field of emergency, crisis and risk management, through Preparedness and proactive plans, and providing appropriate work programs to ensure business continuity. The Ministry’s obtaining of international accreditation in crisis management enhances its position in the ranks of long-standing institutions that apply international best practices and standards.

The audit process was carried out by a team of experts from arbitrators to review the crisis management system in the ministry and to ensure that all requirements, standards and practices were met, and based on the audit results, the GC Mark was awarded certificates of conformity, which represents a group of accreditation bodies in Europe such as the global DQS group specialized in the field of accreditation And certification of administrative systems and specifications, IQ-net global organization, and the German Center for Excellence. The international accreditation certificate was received by Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licenses, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Operations Center, and Fatima Al-Wali, Director of the Strategy and Future Department.

Dr. Amin Al-Amiri praised the performance of the work team in the Ministry for this achievement, which strengthens the leadership position of the UAE, and represents the fulfillment of the Ministry’s strategy to enhance quality, treatment, health and drug safety systems in accordance with international standards, and to enhance the competitive position of the UAE in the health field. His Excellency pointed out that obtaining accreditation establishes the competitive competence of health facilities in the country, renews global confidence in quality health services in the UAE, and constitutes an incentive to move forward with the plans set to complete health accreditation for all health facilities in 2021, thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the provision of the best capabilities and resources to build An effective and sustainable health system.