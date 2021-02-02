The Ministry of Health and Prevention obtained the Global Accreditation Certificate in Health Crisis Management, “GC-Mark Crisis Management”, achieving the Platinum category, which is the highest score in the evaluation categories for the certificate, as the achievement confirms the Ministry’s application and commitment to international standards, and culminates its efforts in the field of management Emergencies, crises and risks, through readiness and proactive plans, and providing appropriate work programs to ensure business continuity.

The audit process was carried out by a team of experts of arbitrators to review the crisis management system in the ministry, and to ensure that all requirements, standards and practices were met. Based on the results of the audit, certificates of conformity were awarded “GC Mark”, which represents a group of accreditation bodies in Europe such as the “DQS” group. Al-Alamiah, specialized in the field of approving and certifying administrative systems and specifications, and the international organization “IQ-net” and the German Center for Excellence.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, Dr. Amin Hussain Al-Amiri, who received the international accreditation certificate, said that the achievement enhances the leadership of the UAE and achieves the Ministry’s strategy in strengthening quality, treatment, health and drug safety systems, in accordance with international standards and its competitive position in the health field.

He stressed the Ministry’s keenness to continue efforts to develop and implement quality standards, to enhance and consolidate the spirit of innovation during the next stage, and to preserve the gains made by the UAE through its global leadership in managing the “Covid-19” crisis.

Dr. Amin Al-Amiri:

“We are working to preserve the UAE’s gains through its global leadership in managing the (Covid-19) crisis.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

