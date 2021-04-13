The Ministry of Health and Community Protection stated that it has finally launched the experimental phase of a smart system for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB), based on the latest artificial intelligence technology, and the new system contributes to reducing government expenditures that are allocated to health and treatment facilities, medical teams and diagnostic devices, and supports government efforts To employ advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in developing innovative services that contribute to improving the health of community members.

The Ministry stated that the smart system helps in obtaining an accurate and fast diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis for people coming and residing in the country, to immunize the community from infectious diseases, as the accuracy of the examination is approximately 98% in detecting cases of tuberculosis.

The ministry explained that an artificial intelligence system was used to analyze patient data when providing the universal periodic examination service, as the system compares the health status of the patient with the expected health status of an individual of the same age to develop a perception of the health status, and accordingly the necessary preventive measures are recommended, and the program suggests based treatment. According to the best clinical practices, so that the patient remains in the prevention stage for as long as possible.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has finally obtained, as the first government agency in the world, the global accreditation certificate in the GC Mark-Innovation Management, achieving the Platinum category, which is the highest score in the evaluation categories for the certificate, as this achievement confirms the Ministry’s implementation and its commitment to specifications. The global organization for managing innovation and investing in global technologies and practices to develop the innovation system and the continuous qualification of cadres and competencies, which contributes to strengthening health care services, establishing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for sustainable innovation, and upgrading global competitive indicators.

