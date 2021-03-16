The Ministry of Health and Prevention invites all citizens to participate in the Emirates Genome Program, which aims to provide the best levels of health care to understand the nature of genetic diseases prevalent in the UAE society, using genomes, and applying personalized medicine to Emirati patients and families, in a way that contributes to providing accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment for patients, and promoting prevention of Genetic and chronic diseases in future generations, and re-innovating the country’s health policies in the future, based on national competencies, and in cooperation with the most prestigious medical research centers, to enhance the country’s position as a global center for innovation in the health sector, and raise the country’s position in the global competitiveness index.

The open Emirati genome program, with the participation of all citizens, aims to provide better insights about the genetic diversity of the country’s citizens, and the participants in this program contribute to a scientific discovery process that has many potential benefits in the future, including the adoption of strategies dedicated to health services throughout the country, and support Moving from the traditional interactive model of healthcare services to managing it more proactively and proactively.

The experimental phase of the Emirati genome program was successfully completed, with G42 Healthcare experts establishing the first new reference genome for Emiratis, based on DNA samples collected from 1,000 citizens.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, said: “One of our main priorities is to develop a preventive health care system, in line with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years. The UAE Genome Program is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious genome programs in the world, and it is our main initiative to provide a system »Preventive health care designed for Emirati citizens. He pointed out that the project is one of the projects for anticipating the future of the health care sector, and entering a new era of genetic medicine, based on the use of genetic information.





