Mogol councilor for culture, Lucio Battisti and the song of the right: the commentary

In these last days Lucio Dalla And Lucio Battisti they returned together to the limelight in the media. Had the “two Lights” still been alive, they would have turned 80 on March 4 and 5 respectively. Same, name, almost same day of birth, very different artistic and political histories. If the Lucius from Bologna was and is an icon of the left Lucio Rieti was and is an icon of the right.

Just look at the comments on social media, for example that of the President of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa, who on Facebook, under a photo of the singer, writes: “Our free song”. The placement of Baptists is well rooted in the Italian right, but by Baptists there have never been explicit admissions and not even by its author, Mogul.

