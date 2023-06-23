Stanley Cup Winner Mogilny Says He Wasn’t Surprised That He Wasn’t Inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame

Olympic champion, winner of the Stanley Cup 2000 in the New Jersey Devils, Alexander Mogilny estimated not to be in the National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Fame in 2023. His words lead “Match TV”.

The former hockey player said that he had been on the waiting list for more than a year, so he was not surprised by the outcome. “I would love to be in it. But in this situation, I don’t care. Life goes on. I don’t even think about it,” he said.

The fact that Russian hockey players were not inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2023 became known on June 22. Among the nominees were four domestic athletes – Mogilny, Sergey Gonchar, Alexander Maltsev and Boris Mikhailov, but none of them made it to the final list.

New York Rangers goaltenders Henrik Lundqvist, Calgary Flames goaltenders Mike Vernon and Pittsburgh Penguins Tom Barrasso, as well as forward Pierre Tarjon were inducted into the Hall of Fame.