The stretch near Praia Preta, on the Rio-Santos highway, is closed; North coast death toll reaches 47

The Mogi-Bertioga highway (SP-098) is completely banned due to landslides and landslides after heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo. A point on Rio-Santos (SP-055) is also completely blocked. Until the night of this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023), 47 people had died, 26 were injured, around 40 were missing and 3,629 were homeless or displaced.

According to data from the DER-SP (Department of Roads and Highways), there are other blockage points on Rio-Santos and Oswaldo Cruz. The folder indicated alternative routes for drivers who need to leave the coastal region of São Paulo.

RIO-SANTOS HIGHWAY

The DER-SP cleared points on the highway and, until 9 pm on Tuesday (21.jan), only the section close to Praia Preta (km 174+500) was completely blocked due to the fall of the barrier.

The highway also has another 14 stretches partially blocked due to the fall of barriers and trees, flooding and erosion.



Playback/Google Maps Rio-Santos Highway has roadblocks due to falling barriers and trees and erosion

Read the situation on the Rio-Santos highway:

total block

Km 174+500 – barrier drop (Praia Preta);

Partial Prohibition

Km 061 – barrier drop (Praia do Lamberto);

Km 066 – barrier drop (Praia de Fortaleza);

Km 084 – tree fall (Tabatinga Beach);

Km 087– fall of barrier and trees (Praia da Cocanha);

Km 095 – flooding (Massaguaçu Beach);

Km 095 to 096 – fall of barrier (Massaguaçu Beach);

Km 116 – barrier drop (Praia da Cigarra);

Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Toque Toque);

Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque);

Km 157 to 162 – barrier drop (Maresias Beach);

Km 164 – barrier drop (Boiçucanga Beach);

Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta);

Km 188 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia);

Km 189 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia).

The DER delimited an alternative route for drivers who need to leave the region. The journey can be made by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System or Rodovia dos Tamoios, depending on the point on Rio-Santos where the driver is.

“If you are at the height of Praia de Juquehy (km 176), towards Bertioga, the route is only through the Anchieta-Imigrantes System. For the driver on the other side of the total interruption of Rio-Santos, at km 174, the route is only the Rodovia dos Tamoios”explained the folder.

MOGI-BERTIOGA

DER teams started recovering the highway this Tuesday (Feb 21). The road remains completely closed, and the forecast for partial clearing is 2 months, and for the end of the works is 180 days. The investment is R$ 9.4 million.



Reproduction/DER – 21.Feb.2023 DER started the road recovery works this Tuesday (21.jan)

Read current status of the highway:

Pipe rupture, at km 82, in the municipality of Biritiba Mirim (SP);

Barrier crash at kilometers 90 and 91;

Erosion at kilometer 87.

“Drivers should use the highways of the Imigrantes/Anchieta System (SP-160 and SP-150) as alternative routes. Due to a barrier collapse at km 174+500 of SP-055, in Praia do Juquehy, access to an alternative route via Rodovia dos Tamoios is prohibited for anyone traveling between Bertioga and Juquehy”informed the DER-SP.



Playback/Google Maps – 21.Feb.2023 The Mogi-Bertioga highway (SP-98) is completely closed

OSWALDO CRUZ

The highway is partially blocked at 3 points, according to information from the Roads Department.

Read the excerpts:

Km 11 – fall of barrier;

Km 13 – fall of barrier;

Km 58 – Barrier drop.