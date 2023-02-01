“Everyone makes capital gains and they are not in themselves illegal but the only club punished was Juventus. It seems to me that there is something wrong”. So to Adnkronos the former general manager of Juventus Luciano Moggi regarding the 15 penalty points inflicted on the Juventus club by the Federal Court of Appeal. “There is no doubt that Juve have done badly and, moreover, being listed on the stock exchange, they are particularly under observation -adds Moggi-, however in Serie A, without capital gains, at least 10 companies would have gone bankrupt but not Juventus because they have economic solidity of Exor, which has made two capital increases in just a few years”.

