Today the energy company Moeve – the former Cepsa – celebrated the launch of its new service stations, which are the visible face of the transformation that the company announced at the end of October. After more than 95 years, Cepsa stopped calling itself that and changed its entire brand image, a fact that is more important because of the fundamental transformation that underlies it than because of the merely aesthetic.

With this decision, the energy company put the icing on the cake of the Positive Motion strategya program started two years ago and which accelerated the company’s transition process towards green energies, with a prominent role for green hydrogen, second generation biofuels (2G), sustainable chemicals, electric charging systems ultrafast at gas stations or biomethane, among other things. The underlying objective is that by 2030 more than half of its profits come from renewable energy.

With the presence of the Mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeidathe Secretary of State for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, José Antonio Santano, and the CEO of Moeve, Maarten Wetselaar, the company has inaugurated the new Campo de las Unidas service station, next to the Madrid M-40, which they claim will be the most advanced station in which to test the new technologies developed by Moeve.

This gas station will be the flagship of the transformation of what is in fact the second largest network of service stations in Spain and Portugal, which will change progressively until 2027. Moeve assures that it expects to have 80 transformed establishments by the end of 2024 and to continue advancing at a rate of 600 per year.









«We have designed this new concept of service stations to change the experience that our customers had until now, complementing the supply of multiple energy alternatives with a wide range of ultra-convenience, leisure and restaurant services, adapted to the needs of each location and under a completely digitalized model,” said Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Moeve.

Multi-service stations with ultra-fast charging

As already stated, the service station in Campo de las Unidas (Madrid) will be the reference space for the entire service network. 1,800 stations in Spain and Portugal. The facility has six 350kW ultra-fast charging points, powered with 100% renewable energy supplied by Moeve, to which another six more spaces will be added in the coming months, twenty traditional fuel pumps, all of them with digitalized payment in the same pump and preparations for the supply of renewable diesel (HVO100), and six gas supply points (LPG and CNG).

In today’s presentation, the company has emphasized its plan to install ultra-fast chargers in the main interurban and road transport corridors. These ultra-fast chargers (at least 150kW) allow you to recharge 80% of the electric car battery in 10-20 minutes. -depending on the type of vehicle-, a time equivalent to refueling a combustion vehicle.

Currently, Moeve’s service station network already has 180 ultra-fast chargers in operation and expects to end the year with 400 points built.

In turn, with regard to heavy transportation, the energy company has explained that it is working on solutions to facilitate decarbonization of its clients, whose mobility is difficult to electrify. As ABC already explained, in this process the commitment to green molecules, such as renewable diesel (HVO100) and, in the long term, green hydrogen, will be essential.