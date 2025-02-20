Customers with electrified vehicles Moeve They can use more than 90,000 recharge points through the main European corridors. This is possible thanks to interoperability agreements between networks between the company and other partners, such as Emovili, ENBW, Endesa, Ionity, PowerDot, Total Energy or Zunder.

All these load points are around the main European corridors, in countries such as Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal —In Spain, recharge points amount to 7,500.

It should also be noted that 13,500 points of the entire network are Ultra -grape load. This type of ultra-grape loaders (at least 150kw) allow to recharge 80% of the battery of electric cars in 10-20 minutes-in the function of the type of vehicle-, a time close to that of the replacement of one of combustion.

With these agreements, Moeve customers can access a wide recharge network on the continent. To do this, they can easily locate them, consult their rates and make payments Through the application. In the same way, they can also be identified and pay safely with a RFID cardwithout using another device or payment method.

Isabel Gorgosodirector of New Mobility of Moeve, has stated: “From Moeve, together with our partners, we offer electric vehicle drivers an increasingly global solution, which covers their recharge needs both in the city and on the road, thus really doing so doing so Electric mobility possible. sure”.