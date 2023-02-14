The Yemeni Prime Minister, Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, praised the support provided by the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Yemen during the past years, after the crises it had been exposed to during the past ten years.

Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik confirmed that Yemen went through 10 difficult years, including 8 years of war and conflict with the Houthis, especially during 2015 and 2016, when a general rebellion prevailed in all state institutions, which was reflected in political and diplomatic relations, indicating that the current stage is delicate. And it needs the support of national institutions as the foundation.

Abdul Malik said during a main session within the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit: “I was a minister in previous governments, and when we were talking with the International Monetary Fund, they asked us about how to deal with institutions … We went through a difficult period and an unusual global circumstance, then the crises increased with the outbreak of an epidemic.” COVID-19 amid these political crises.

He added, “We thought about how to get out of the stage of fragility to stability, and we reached an advanced stage with the World Bank. The role of the brothers continued to support us in good times and bad, and had it not been for the support of the brothers, Yemen would have fallen.”

He explained that Yemen is not an oil country, pointing to taking a number of important measures to support the economy, including reducing public spending at a time when the budget has shrunk dramatically, adding: “The deficit has reached 80%, and the central bank is in a difficult situation, and yesterday I spoke with the IMF.” The International Monetary Fund and the Arab Monetary Fund as a basis for direct aid, in addition to the support provided by the UAE and our Arab brothers.

He continued, “We succeeded in reducing the deficit to 45%, then 30, then 20, and finally 16%,” and had it not been for economic reform and our ability to withstand, the state would have collapsed, explaining that the time of war witnesses a significant decline in rates, but the situation has become better now, as institutions work effectively and in various ways. levels.

Dr. Maeen Abdel-Malik stressed that the states that fall do not come back easily, as the collapse of the security system and institutions is something that cannot be tolerated because stability is the basis, adding: “National consensus governments are a “bad experience”, but we were able to unify the government and keep it away from any internal conflicts.”

He said, “We declared that we are a government of war to revive the state, and the planning of the state budget for the year 2023 relied on significant growth rates. The Yemeni economy has shrunk in half, and we have a long time ahead of us until we return to what we were before the war, as we put urgent short and medium-term spending plans in relation to services and energy.” .

He added, “In 2020 and 2021, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provided us with $420 million in support for fuel products, and if it weren’t for it, the state would have collapsed.”

And he continued: “I met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and he asked me about the fuel crisis. I told him that we spend 600 million dollars on old fuel stations, and he told me: Do not go back with regard to fossil fuels .. Think differently, Within days, work began on the UAE side to implement the first and largest power station with a capacity of 120 megawatts.

The Yemeni Prime Minister affirmed that saving Yemen depends on continued support, pointing out that food security and then supply chains and the Russian-Ukrainian war represent constant challenges for governments, praising at the same time the role of the private sector in overcoming these crises.

He continued: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed told me: “We want something to put a fingerprint to support Yemen,” and I replied that the UAE has put a fingerprint of history in the Ma’rib Dam, and now it is funding the Hassan Dam to achieve an agricultural boom as it is one of the largest dams in Yemen.

On the education file, the Yemeni Prime Minister said: “At a time when the Houthi militia destroyed universities, we established new universities, and the UAE government helped us a lot, but the issue of quality education remains what concerns us. The salary of a university professor ranged between 1,000 to 3,000 dollars, and then We need support to preserve the capabilities of the Yemeni people.

He revealed that the war with the Houthis affected the social fabric, but restored decentralization in a different way, concluding by saying: “We should be part of the Gulf countries and the region and integrated with them, and we have the right to look forward to a better future, as what the war left behind we must return to so that Yemen can return to its former state.” “.