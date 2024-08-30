Ciudad Juarez.- The General Secretariat of the Government, through the Transportation Operator (OTV), reported that one of the two mobile units of the Mobility Service Center (CAM Móvil) will be in the Valle del Sol neighborhood to facilitate the processing of JuárezBus cards. The unit will be located at Francisco Villarreal Torres 2050-A, in front of the Francisco Villarreal Torres del JuárezBus station, on September 2, 3 and 4, 2024. In addition, the other CAM Móvil unit continues to operate at the Technological Institute of Ciudad Juárez, on Tecnológico Avenue 1340, Fuentes del Valle, from Monday to Friday, from 8:45 am to 4:00 pm Users can also purchase general cards at the vending machines at any JuárezBus station, at the four Mobility Service Centers (Parque Central, Estación Tecnológico, Pueblito Mexicano and Eje Vial Juan Gabriel) and at any of the CAM Móvil. To obtain general and preferential cards, the requirements are as follows: – General card: INE or official identification. – Students: Document proving your current academic status. – Senior citizens: INE or other official identification. – People with permanent disabilities: Disability card. – Members of indigenous peoples: Proof of membership issued by the Secretariat of Indigenous Peoples.