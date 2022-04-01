Angostura, Sinaloa.- Due to the water scarcity that was generated by the lack of rain during the autumn-winter agricultural cyclepartial and total damages were reported in some crops, so the Irrigation module 74-1 will not respond for the sowings of the spring-summer cycle to be carried out, this was reported by the president of said module Andrés Urías Urías in Angostura, Sinaloa.

With slight and severe damage, some plantings of module 74-1 were registered in the Angostura valley, because due to the lack of water caused by the lack of rain in the regionsome crops did not reach sufficient irrigation to develop properly.

The president of module 74-1 stated that there were around 1,500 hectares reported as partial lossesthus affecting about 50 producers.

While I eat total losses are accounted for approximately 40 cropsmostly sorghum crops, causing consequences for at least five producers.

Angostura module will not respond for spring-summer plantings | Photo: Daniel Ayala/ Debate

“Producers who had total losses and have insurance, because the insurance will compensate them with a percentage,” he said.

Some maize crops were also heavily affected, although only those that were just beginning to grow.

In this regard, Andrés Urías Urías stressed that in a fair way they will hardly be able to carry out the last agricultural cycle, since they suffered adverse difficulties with the lack of water and low temperatures. “This cycle is forced, but we are going to get out,” he commented.

For this reason, module 74-1 will not respond with irrigation services to producers who plant crops in the spring-summer cycle. “In the next cycle we are not responsible, there is no emergency plan to take care of their crops,” said Urías Urías.