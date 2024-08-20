Die Tracks der in Brooklyn lebenden, in Indien aufgewachsenen Jain alias „The Modular Princess“ klingen, als wolle sie die verträumte frühe elektronische Musik von Tangerine Dream oder Terry Riley für die heutige Clubszene neu erzählen. Dazu mischt sie ihren Gesang und klassische indische Musik, die sie in ihrer Heimat Delhi studierte. Ein Riesenerfolg: Der britische ­„Guardian“ zählte eines ihrer Alben zu den „zehn besten Global-Alben des Jahres“ („Global“ ist eine Art cooles Update dessen, was man früher Weltmusik nannte), die großen DJ-Magazine lieben ihre neue Platte „Delight“.

Ein Zentrum des Booms liegt in Berlin

Genau dieser Sound – komplexe elektronische Musik, gespielt mit modularen Synthesizern – erlebt zurzeit einen Boom. Die Geräte, manchmal so groß wie Schrankwände, geben den Genres Ambient und Techno gerade neuen Auftrieb. Und viele der Künstler sind: Künstlerinnen. Natürlich gibt es modularen Sound schon lange im Techno. Stephan Bodzins phantastisches Album „Powers Of Ten“ von 2015 ist ohne ihn nicht denkbar, und im Studio des DJs Sascha Cawa vom Berliner Club Kater Blau steht eine ganze Wand aus den kleinen Modulen. Aber der neue Schwung kommt gerade von Frauen: Jessica Kert, Rachel Lyn, JakoJako, Sarah Sommers und viele andere. Es wirkt, als hätten etliche junge, begabte Frauen den Männern die besonders komplizierte Technik aus der Hand genommen. Sie zeigen der Welt nun, was man damit alles anstellen kann.

Und viele von ihnen kommen aus Deutschland. Das liegt auch daran, dass ein Zentrum dieser Szene in Berlin liegt: Es heißt „Schneiders Laden“ und begann vor 25 Jahren als Reparaturservice für alte Synthesizer. Heute ist der Gründer Andreas Schneider der vermutlich führende Experte überhaupt für Modularsysteme. Zu ihm kommen Weltstars wie Jean-Michel Jarre, Ricardo Villalobos oder Richie Hawtin, lassen sich beraten oder sich Geräte bauen. Während sonst Musikgeschäfte schließen, hat Schneider neuerdings drei Geschäfte in Kreuzberg und Neukölln.

Jessica Kert is one of the experts who extract surprising sound worlds from the devices

“This scene has developed rapidly,” says Jessica Kert – who not only performs worldwide with her modular system, but also works at Schneider. “Corona contributed to this. People sat at home and had time. And you need time to understand a modular system.” This gave rise to a global market of small and micro manufacturers. Many are one-man companies, perhaps only building a particularly interesting effect, be it an echo that sounds particularly good, or a so-called filter that gives the sounds sharpness or makes them mysteriously dull. The musicians screw such a module, barely larger than an iPhone, into their system wherever they need it.

“For me, modular music consists of synthesizer arpeggios, small figures that are repeated, often with plucky synths that sound a bit like a plucked instrument,” says Sibel Koçer. “And the beat is polyrhythmic, danceable, but has different meters at the same time. The modular devices are good at that.” Koçer plays under the name JakoJako at festivals all over Europe and in her home club, Berlin’s Berghain. Music journalist Jens Balzer called her one of the “greatest young techno and club music artists of the present” and the “queen of colorful cables.” She believes: “Modular sound means something different to everyone. You can find a sonic solution for everything.”









Koçer came to techno as a night nurse. She looked after a patient on a ventilator, there were long breaks between actions. Colleagues read classified ads or planned their vacation, Koçer read about synthesizers or took a small device with her. “You always read more, go deeper and deeper.” Discovered the “Mod Wiggler” forum. Became an expert. “The modular scene is very open to women, I feel welcome.” At some point she started playing live. She never had any problems. But once: “As a woman, on the one hand, it’s easy because you stand out more. On the other hand, you have to do your job well and have a bit of grit. Today we support each other a lot. One time a guy wanted to push his way into the DJ booth and get too close to me, but another woman immediately shouted at him and he immediately left.” Koçer plays with a system of 22 modules, which is enough to fly around the world. She had a frame specially built that just about qualifies as hand luggage and fits into the overhead compartments on the plane.

Music that sounds like “an empty alien stomach”

Her single “Modus” has just been released, and it’s knocking, grinding and bubbling, the melodies popping sharply out of an industrial sound forest. Her next album is ambient, i.e. very calm, almost static music. “Sounds a bit like an empty alien stomach,” she recently wrote about one of her experiments on Instagram. That’s part of the fascination: anything can happen in terms of sound, and you never know exactly what’s coming.

“The modular scene used to be a typical male domain, with all its technology, screws and cables,” says Jessica Kert. She started eleven years ago, when the world still knew little about this sound and these devices. “That changed quickly. We also have a lot in common in this scene. There is always something to discuss, technical questions, new devices, and the music is constantly expanding. Not everything is four-to-the-floor, many work with complex rhythms and cross styles.”

The scene is perhaps so popular because it certainly functions as a counter-movement to digitalization through the radical shift towards devices, where you can now even look under the hood and wire everything up yourself. Recently, companies like the globally successful Native Instruments from Berlin have brought everything into the computer, simulations of old instruments or amplifiers through to completely new synthesizers that do not exist as devices at all, but only in the PC. “I also wanted to get away from always just staring at a screen,” says Sibel Koçer alias JakoJako. “It’s restrictive, it doesn’t allow my creativity to flow.”

Native Instruments has just released a new (as always fully simulated and digital) device: According to the advertising, the “Low End Modular” offers the “sounds of first-class vintage and modern modular systems” and “endless possibilities”. But only on the screen.