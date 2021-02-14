Systems based on modular construction They are ideal for solving conventional homes or small shelters in remote sites, where construction logistics is compromised by the accessibility of materials and labor.

The main advantage is the speed with which the work can be solved in the field because everything is manufactured in the workshop and is transported pre-assembled by truck. These modules can also be used as house extension in a garden or terrace (with structural verification).

Ecosan and Estudio BZZ developed Eco-refuge, a module with compact dimensions that has a bedroom, a full bathroom and a kitchen-dining room with a large window. Transported to site in one piece using suitable trolleys.

Previously, the movement and compaction of the soil, the laying of facilities and their connections must be carried out. Then the precast concrete bases are located to receive the module. The shelter is ready to use the same day.

From $ 800 / m2, studio apartment with bathroom and kitchen (Ecosan).

“The values ​​start at 800 dollars per m2 (All prices, at official value) and vary according to the qualities of finishes and coatings that the client requests. A 25 m2 basic module (dining room, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom) can be manufactured and installed in 22 days”, Says the company.

The metallic structure explains the speed of the system. As an enclosure, Eco-refuge has thermopanels composed of two metal faces and a high-density polyurethane core. And a variety of finishes such as plastic plaster or pre-painted micro-ribbed sheet metal.

“Although there are base models, all designs are customized and the distribution, enclosures and finishes can be adjusted to the particular needs of each client ”, clarify from Ecosan SA.

Living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, at $ 895 / m2 (Eficasa)

The Eficasa company also manufactures pre-assembled modules from its own construction system consisting of a galvanized frame skeleton and a injected polyurethane insulating core high density.

It also offers a variety of finishes suitable for interiors or exteriors according to the architectural design and according to its functionality: OSB panels, gypsum and cementitious rock plates, multilaminates, sheet metal, etc.

Various possible combinations of the Eficasa type modules.

In 15 days, the company send the armed house in a truck with a hydro crane medium size (10.5 meters long). You can choose a studio apartment with bathroom and kitchen, or the combination of three types of module to arrange them together or separately. The cost is $ 895 / m2.

The modules are supported on precast concrete pillars or directly on the ground (Eficasa)

As in the previous case, the preparation of the site consists of the laying of facilities. The modules can be supported on concrete pillars prefabricated or directly on the ground, since it has a metal sled-type base. That would allow the construction to be moved to another site in the same way it arrived.

Thinking about projects of greater surface or complexity, the Idero firm developed the Mies houses, of industrialized production and speed of execution. The line is characterized by its metallic structure combined with wide openings with DVH, plasterboard inside (with 10 cm thermal insulation) and textured plaster exterior cladding. The estimated work time is 6 months and the reference cost is $ 1,100 / m2.

Mies Line, whose reference cost is 1,100 US $ / m2 (Idero).

On the other hand, Ecosan offers a on-site self-build kit made up of a metallic structure whose pieces are linked together with bolts, panels for interior and exterior partitions (with EPS insulating core), windows, doors and sanitary ware.

On any project, Eficasa manufactures the interior and exterior paneling with pre-assembled delivery. The panels can be solved from the combination of modules of 0.30, 0.60 or 1.20 m wide (up to 9 meters), by 2.40 m high.

For the assembly on site, special profiles are used that are provided by the factory, which also help with leveling and poise. The union between panels is made with a system of clips and special fittings, with elastic anti-noise and vibration joints.

GB