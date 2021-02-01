In Nagorno-Karabakh, a fourth block-modular town has been erected to accommodate Russian peacekeepers, the RF Ministry of Defense reports.

The town is designed for 60 peacekeepers. It was erected in the village of Khachmach.

It is noted that on the territory of each town there is a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a pantry, a canteen, and a grocery warehouse.

The construction of modular townships allows creating comfortable living and living conditions for personnel and abandoning field food points, bath and laundry points, field warehouses.

Let us remind you that Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities and the deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the agreements reached will help resolve the problem on a fair basis and in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The agreement provides for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line and along the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.