Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The “Italians” breathed a sigh of relief, and the “Spaniards” expressed their pride and confidence, while “disappointment” and “sadness” struck the faces of the “Croats”, and the local newspapers in each country did not stray far from those facts that are clear to everyone, which began the last round in the “Euro” group stage. 2024” was revealed, as the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta” headlined its cover describing the “Italian miracle,” and wrote on its website that “the Azzurri” had already advanced to the second round, but “without glory,” and called for searching for a “turning point” if the national team wanted to dream. More, she wrote that he plays without scorers or playmakers, and asked sarcastically, “What do we teach children?”

On the other hand, “La Gazzetta” published an analysis of the legendary coach, Arrigo Sacchi, in which he called on the Italian players to “wake up” in the coming stages, and the need to believe in their abilities and put pressure on the opponent, and not to play in a “soft” style, as he described it. Sacchi expressed his confidence in the national team’s stars. When he said that he did not believe in “luck,” and that the late goal and qualification to the next round came about due to not giving up and a real desire to achieve a positive result, and that is why he expected a lot from that group of players, which is what the Tuttosport newspaper wrote, which headlined its cover by saying, “Let’s We pass and continue.” It seems that it is confident in the ability of the “Azzurri” to overcome the obstacle of Switzerland in the round of 16, according to its report published on its website.

Of course, the “shock” was evident in the Croatian newspapers, as a picture of Luka Modric occupied the cover of the local newspaper “24 Hours”, as he was crying, looking to the sky, not believing the “crazy scenario” that he witnessed that night, and wondering, “Is it possible for a miracle to happen?” The newspaper “Glass Slavonia” also published a distant picture of Modric with a title bearing a “farewell message” to the legend, saying “Thank you,” and saying that the team did not wait until the end of the last match, and whether it won or lost, the result would never change the value of this star. Al-Alamy, as for Al-Masa’i, wrote that it must be recognized that it was the “last dance” for the most important players of this generation, which will not be repeated, and it seems that what we have witnessed is the end of that “rare era.”

In Spain, local newspapers expressed their pride in these stars who achieved the “full mark” with a convincing performance and strength that puts them at the top of the nominations for the title winners, as “AS” wrote about the successful completion of the “La Roja” mission in the first stage, and “El Mundo” said: The “Matador” substitutes are no less skilled or willing than the starters, and “Marca” headlined its cover by saying, “We are in the best condition,” and “Mundo Deportivo” contented itself with describing it as “maximum,” indicating that the team has reached an unprecedented state of technical completion, as well as The cover of “Sport” came out with the title “We Can’t Be Stopped,” and finally “Super Deporte” said that “La Roja” is flying far in the sky of “Euro 2024.”