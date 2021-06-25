Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Croatia will face Spain next Monday at Parken Stadium in the Danish city of Copenhagen in the framework of the 16th round of the European Nations Cup, after a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Scotland in the third and final round of the first round of the tournament.

The star, Luka Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, led his country to qualifying, and scored a wonderful goal that world football experts are still talking about so far.

Modric’s morale rose to the sky, so his statements to reporters came out optimistic and warning all the competing teams, and he said: We did not play well in our first two matches in the tournament, but when we played our ball, we outperformed ourselves in the third match against Scotland, and we represented a real danger to any team in the tournament. He warned his next opponent, the Spain national team, that he should take Modric’s words into consideration, according to Yahoo Sport.

The Croatians pin high hopes on Luka Modric, the captain of the national team in this tournament, and they hope to reach the maximum extent in it, as they did in the World Cup in Russia.

Spehar added, “He is the man who brought us to the final of the World Cup in Russia, and he also made us qualify for the second round in this tournament, and commented: His way of playing is incredible, and there is no reason for him to think of international retirement because he can play at the highest level.” Professional for another two or three years.

As for the veteran Irish star Roy Keane, the legend of Liverpool, and the current TV commentator, he admitted that he was surprised by Modric’s wonderful goal against Scotland, and commented: Is this 35-year-old player reasonable?! I don’t remember scoring such a goal in my entire career as a player!