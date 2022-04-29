Real Madrid and Luka Modric have reached an agreement for the Croatian to continue next season with the white team. In addition, if Modric manages to carry out a season similar to this one, he would be automatically renewed, as this is stipulated in his contract. This great news was expected a long time ago, because the player only wants to continue at Real Madrid and retire at the club like the legend that he is.
When the players reach a certain age, the white club only renews from year to year, but both parties want to stay linked as long as the Croatian can maintain the level.
Precisely this season is being sensational for Modric. The player is playing at a high level and leading the team when he needs it most, so there is no doubt that if he continues like this, he will continue to be important at Real Madrid. The player recently told Diario AS that “as long as I’m fit, I wouldn’t mind playing until I’m 40.”
Even so, Real Madrid wants the player, as the white legend that he is, to remain linked to the club beyond his playing career, which is why they would also have offered him a position in the sports structure, for when he decided to hang up his boots.
