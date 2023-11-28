The bad news continues at Real Madrid, and the casualty list continues to grow. The last to fall was Luka Modric, who will miss the Champions League match against Napoli on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu where the white team plays the first round of group C.
What injury does Luka Modric have?
After passing the medical tests it has been confirmed that, fortunately, the midfielder does not suffer any injury, but rather a muscular overload that will not allow him to play this Wednesday against Naples as a precaution.
Let us remember that, in the last game against Cádiz, Modric asked for a change in the 70th minute after suffering some discomfort in his hamstrings and had to be substituted.
How long will Luka Modric be out?
Real Madrid has not specified the length of time he will be out, although since it is an overload and not an injury, it is expected that he will not be away from the playing fields for a long time. Everything will depend on his evolution, but as of today It is not certain that he will be able to play the league match against Granada this weekend.
What games will Luka Modric miss?
Modric will be out for the Champions League match against Napoli and has not entered the squad list. As we have mentioned, Real Madrid has not specified the length of time he will be out or the games he will miss. In addition to that Champions League match, the Croatian could also miss the next league match, and the club trusts that he will be recovered for the match against Betis on December 9 at the Benito Villamarín.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG. 9:15 MX
|
The league
