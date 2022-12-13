Croatian coach Dalic: “Nothing to reproach the lads for, they are proud of what they have done. We lacked a real forward.” Kovavic and Maier also attack Orsato

Lady Luck won't see us, all right, but sooner or later she'll turn her back on you. Croatia exits the World Cup one step away from the final after winning only one match out of 6, the 4-1 over Canada in the second day of the group stage. In the other 4 only draws: 0-0 with Morocco and Belgium, 1-1 with Japan in the round of 16 and with Brazil in the quarterfinals, both times going on penalties. The redde rationem arrived with the Albiceleste of a wild Messi. In Russia she had even reached the final by beating Spain in the round of 16 and Russia in the quarterfinals on penalties, then beating England in the semifinals in extra time. In short, a victory in the 90th minute in the last ten world championship races. Without detracting from what the Croatians have done (at least 29 other national teams today would have liked to be in his place…), there is still Argentina playing for the final.

Modric — Luka Modric came out to the applause of everyone, including the Argentines, who honored him at the end of the match. He explains the knockout like this: “It didn’t go well. Now we have to recover and try to win the final for third place. Unfortunately we weren’t able to go all the way. We are sad, we hoped to play in another final. We can’t We did it. It happens. We just have to congratulate Argentina. The penalty was a key moment. We were good, we had control of the game. The referee didn’t give us a corner and the action ended in a penalty for them, which in my opinion wasn’t there. Alvarez shoots and our goalkeeper goes out in front of him, I can’t believe the referee awarded this penalty. That’s it, we can’t change anything. We had an excellent World Cup. There is up for grabs a bronze medal, we have to prepare because it would still be a good result”.

Dalic — "I have nothing to reproach the boys for, now we have to raise our heads and prepare for the match ahead – the words of coach Zlatko Dalic after the defeat – The defeat is deserved. I put Orsic in to gain depth on the left wing, create superiority numerical and be more vertical. But we conceded the third goal and then it became difficult to come back at that point. Brozovic felt a muscle problem and I didn't want to force it, but save it for the next match. If someone had told us that we would have reached the semifinals We would have signed. We are proud. In this World Cup we have lacked a true forward. "Messi? The best player in the world. He has that explosiveness, this is the real Messi as he once was".

Majer — ” I don’t think there was a penalty, but we lost 3-0 and there’s nothing to add – said Lovro Majer – I don’t think we were tired, we were beaten by a penalty and a second goal that came right after “It will be difficult to get back into the game because Argentina are very strong. We have to congratulate them. We still have one game left and we will do everything to win third place and come out of this World Cup satisfied. I think we can do it.” The site of Croatia’s number one sports newspaper, Sportske Novosti, is not exactly of the same mind, with the headline: “No final: against this Messi and the referee Orsato nothing more could be done”.

kovacic — "It's difficult for me to comment, I don't know what to say. We did our best. We were beaten by a penalty. We wanted the final, but we will fight for third place" said Kovacic, who then highlighted the alleged mistakes referees. " Both situations are incredible for me: first it wasn't a corner and then a penalty… I've never commented on the referees, but these are cardinal mistakes and they cost us dearly. We knew they were aggressive, that they were good and that they had Messi. Today was phenomenal. We fought but we were awarded that ridiculous penalty. We have to gather our strength now and fight for that third place."

