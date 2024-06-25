Leipzig (AFP)

Croatia captain Luka Modric became the oldest player to score the net in the history of the European Cup, when he scored a goal for his country against defending champion Italy in Leipzig, in the third and final round of Group Two competitions in the German version.

The Spanish Real Madrid midfielder scored the goal in the 55th minute, one minute after he missed a penalty kick that was saved by Paris Saint-Germain’s giant French goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Modric scored at the age of 38 years and 289 days, erasing the previous record of Austria striker Ivica Vastic in 2008 at the age of 38 years and 257 days.