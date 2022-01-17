By law of life, as a player passes his thirties and is turning years, its performance usually goes down. The physical demand is greater and the capacity a priori decreases little by little, until in the end that level forces players to fold. However, there is a player who is laughing at the time itself.
Is about Luka modric. At 36 years old, and strange as it sounds, He is in the best moment of his career. It is so. Modric is right now even better than when he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, and that’s saying something. It’s one of the three essential players of this Real Madrid by Ancelotti with Courtois and Benzema. In Europe there may not be a midfielder that offers today the level of the Croatian.
Possibly the best example be in the last week. The real Madrid suffered more against Valencia and Barcelona at the moment in which Ancelotti retired the Croatian. Normal, because Modric is the engine that makes all the white machinery play. Own Florentino Pérez said last night which today is a Clear candidate for the Ballon d’Or.
“Without wanting to brag, He is the best in the world at his position. modric is in an enviable state of form, worthy of win the Ballon d’Or again“He assured yesterday. He said the same thing about Courtois, something in which he is not without reason
Modric already reached the best level of his career in 2014, in Ancelotti’s first year as white manager. It was he who converted him into a midfielder and then was one of the main ’causes’ of the four Champions in 5 years of the whites. In fact, he appears in the video of the goal of bouquets to the Atletico Madrid, with the corner kick.
It is no coincidence either that Croatia will reach the World Cup final. In his country they have him for little less than a God. At 36 years old, he continues to break his face for the team of which he is captain, with which in December he will play his fourth world cup. Because Modric, in addition to being a fine stylist, he’s a brawler who doesn’t care go down to the mud
yesterday ended one season so far dreamlike with a real goal, house brand. The first of the course for him, to open a final. The contract ends in June, but everything suggests that will renew for at least one more season. If it were up to the madridistas, that he would never retire. He is the Benjamin Button of world football
