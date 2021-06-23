Croatia came to the Eurocup in a difficult situation since, as world runners-up, the demands were high, but the generation of players was aging, some were even no longer in the national team.
But after a bad game against England, Modric threw the team on his back and managed to fuel Croatia and win the two games that have allowed them to qualify as second in a difficult group. Due to the lack of ability to get the ball played that he was showing in the Croatian team, Modric has had to be on many occasions at the base of the play, organizing the game, but despite his age, the physical has not prevented him either reaching the area and assisting, which makes him an all-terrain player capable of making his team more dangerous.
His arrival with a goal and an assist proved this yesterday, as well as his ability to control and order the game with 86 passes and 115 touches. Some numbers that earned him to be the best player of the game. In addition, in this type of tournament, it is very important to have players in that state of form, as they end up being decisive, so it cannot be emphasized that Croatia will go far in the championship if Modric continues at this level.
If there was any doubt that Modric was one of the best midfielders in history, these matches must have dispelled them all. The Croatian has made history with Madrid, where he has always been very well surrounded, but he has shown that his quality is infinite and that he does not need first-rate companions to stand out, as he demonstrated it with the Croatian team in the 2018 World Cup and he is doing it now in the Eurocup.
The Balkans team is now waiting for a rival, who will be the second in Group E, which could mean that they face Spain and have a nice duel.
Leave a Reply