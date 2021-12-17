At Real Madrid they already breathe easy. After two days of bad news in the form of up to six positives for covid among players and one more in the case of Davide Ancelotti, assistant coach, this Friday the last PCR test to which Luka Modric, one of the infected players, underwent, has yielded a negative result.

Pending a serological test to determine if the player has generated antibodies and an analysis of his health, the Croatian could even return to group training this Saturday. Whether it is the game for Sunday’s game against Cádiz is still in doubt. It is a real possibility if the protocol of the Community of Madrid is taken into account, which does not establish quarantine for negative results if the complete vaccination schedule is available. However, the LaLiga protocol does establish a period of ten days of isolation regardless of whether a negative result occurs in that period of time.

On the other hand, the rest of the tests to which all the members of the squad and the coaching staff of the white team underwent also offered a negative result, so that from the club the feared outbreak of covid with the that the contagions of Pablo Laso and Thomas Heurtel in the basketball team and of Modric himself, Marcelo, Asensio, Bale, Lunin, Rodrygo and Davide Ancelotti, assistant coach, in the soccer team threatened.