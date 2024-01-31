The transfer market at Real Madrid is being very quiet. Beyond Kylian Mbappé, there is little movement in the Santiago Bernabéu offices, however, in the last few hours the name of Luka Modric has been on the table.
From the program The spar of the SER Chainhas reported that Real Madrid were waiting until the last moment for an offer from the Saudi Arabian league to arrive for the Croatian player.
Madrid would not have taken a dim view of Modric's sale, but the player is not in the mood to leave Real Madrid. According to the aforementioned media, the Croatian still believes that he can play for two more seasons for the white team.
After this refusal by Modric to leave for football in Saudi Arabia, his future is up in the air. Let us remember that the footballer, who is 38 years old, ends his contract with the white club on June 30. To date, there are several players who have already passed by Florentino Pérez's offices to sign his signature on a new contract and thus prolong his bond with the entity, but at the moment that has not happened with Modric.
And it seems that the club has doubts about his continuity, since his role has also changed radically and he has gone from being an undisputed starter to a regular substitute. But in the event that Modric renews his contract with Madrid, we will have to see how long he does it, since Real Madrid's policy with players over 30 years of age is to renew from year to year.
Luka Modric arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2012 and is playing his 12th season in the white shirt, being the team's second captain. In all this time, not only has he won all possible titles, but he has been a key piece in those successes and is already a club legend. We will see if we are witnessing Modric's last moments with Real Madrid or if, on the contrary, the Madrid fans can continue enjoying the Croatian's football for another season.
