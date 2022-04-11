Madrid returned to the training after beating Getafe last Saturday and to start preparing for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Chelsea. For the appointment, Ancelotti will once again have his hard core: Modric and Kroos, who did not play a single minute against the azulón team, will return to the starting lineup, like Dani Carvajal, who also gave his place to Lucas Vázquez. Mendy, who did not train on Thursday or Friday with the rest of his teammates, will also be available for the left wing. The winger trained alone yesterday and will have no problem being available. It must be remembered that Ancelotti explained at a press conference on Friday that the Frenchman was not injured, but was rather tired: Mendy did not play the Clasico against Barcelona due to muscle discomfort in his groin, which occurred in the match against Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, but he played in Vigo and against Chelsea for 90 minutes in both games.

Anceloti will return to count on Valverde, along with Casemiro-Kroos-Modric, in midfield after its exhibition in London. The Uruguayan also kept the good tone against Getafe. The title ‘El Halcón’ has been earned. The other drawback is Eder Militao’s card accumulation drop. The Brazilian central defender was the only player on the alert in the first leg and saw a card by bringing down Havertz, although he also left the field due to injury. Their substitute will be Nacho, always fit.