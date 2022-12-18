Yesterday Croatia made history again after managing to take third place in the World Cup in Qatar, which added to the runner-up in 2018 makes many of its players established legends both in their country and around the world.
But without a doubt, if there is a player to highlight from this successful Croatian generation, it is Luka Modric. The Real Madrid midfielder has been leading his team since that great Euro Cup in 2008 in which he was one of the revelation players, until this World Cup in which he was once again decisive in achieving third place for Croatia.
Modric is undoubtedly one of the five best midfielders of all time.. As if what was done with his team were not enough, at Real Madrid he has also won absolutely everything on several occasions, being totally dominant, which led him to win the Ballon d’Or in 2018.
In history there are few players with more titles and with better performance than Modric, both at the club and national team level, although it would be unfair to compare the Croatian with players as unbalancing as Messi or Ronaldo Nazario, but we can certainly compare him with the best players in assumption.
If we made a list of the best midfielders, we would find several names such as Zidane, Xavi, Busquets, Pirlo, Iniesta, Laudrup, Scholes, Kroos and, without a doubt, Modric. There are also historic midfielders from earlier decades, but without a doubt the figure of this type of footballer evolved more in the late 80s and early 90s, when teams began to play more with the ball on the ground trying to control the ball more. play.
If we were to reduce the list to five, Modric would not only enter, but would only be surpassed in my opinion by Zidane and Xavi. The talent of the French and the Catalan are at a higher level, which would even place them on a list of the best players in history, but then there would be the Croatian. Modric has not only been a very talented player, but he has also managed to reinvent himself and keep his competitiveness intact even at the age of 37 that he currently has. This longevity has led him to win four Spanish leagues and five Champions Leagues, an amount within the reach of very few, and this World Cup has been his consecration.
The World Cup is usually a tournament in which legends are forged and what Modric has done after eliminating Brazil and giving Croatia third place is worthy of recognition, since the Real Madrid midfielder has not only been the different footballer and determinant of the team, if not that it has also been the lung, being the first to press and try to steal balls. A great example and a footballer who will be greatly missed when he retires.
#Modric #undoubtedly #among #midfielders #football #history
Leave a Reply