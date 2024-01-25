Modric, the Golden Ball winner for Sampdoria: the actions



Genoa – Luka Modric with the Sampdoria shirt: it really happened. Already in recent months they were check out the first photos, now a video lasting almost a minute and a half is also circulating online in which the Croatian Ballon d'Or winner is seen in action wearing a Sampdoria shirt. The images date back to 2006, when Modric was 20 years old, and in a futsal tournament in his homeland his team wore a Sampdoria kit and his superior class was already evident.

There Real Madrid star, vice world champion with the Croatian national team, as a boy, at just 12 years old, he actually came to play in Genoa, at the Spensley Tournament, named after the Genoa legend, pioneer of football. Coming from a country at war, Modric had neither the shoes nor the uniform to play that were given to him by the organizers.

When years later his talent was already starting to capture the attention of the most important clubs in Europe, the Sampdoria really tried to get Modric from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008. The Dorian managers Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici had sensed his great talent but the Croatian club was asking for 10 million euros, a high figure for the Blucerchiate budget. And so it was the richest Tottenham who prevailed among the many suitors, thanks to Riccardo Pecini, at the time an observer of the London club and then the architect of many transfer coups for the Blucerchiati in the following years.

So, to admire Modric in his Sampdoria outfit, and dream a little, there is this video of one minute and 24 seconds that has been circulating on social networks these days. An image that reminded some fans of the photos of Diego Armando Maradona also engaged in a soccer match wearing the Sampdoria jersey.