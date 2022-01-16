The Real Madrid and the Athletic Bilbao they disputed the first title in game of the season. Paradoxically, the final was played by two teams that they had not won the league or the Copa del Rey……
From the first minutes the leader of the league came out with the intention of dominating. Interestingly, it was the right wing that carried the most danger. So much with Lucas Vázquez, substitute today for Carvajal, as with Rodrigo. From there Casemiro almost surprised Unai Simón and Military I was about to sneak a header after corner of Kroos.
The second white line also it carried danger. It was precisely in a Rodrygo entry from the right, which found modric on the front, when Real Madrid would open the scoring. The Croatian sent his shot to the squad of an Unai who could do little more than the statue. Thus, the superiority of Ancelotti’s men was reflected, although Athletic did not wrinkle.
just before the break, the lions took a small step forward and Ohian about to Courtois’ squad was about to be found. already marked him a great goal does less a month in league with the Belgian. However, as soon as the second share your opportunities to do something in the end they evaporated.
VAR helped Soto Grado to decree a penalty per hand clear of Yeray. Benzema, which had caused, did not fail from 11 meters. Another goal for the Frenchman to add to his list. Real Madrid gave a little step back and gave the ball to Marcelino’s, who dominated the match but did not put Courtois in trouble either.
At the end of the game came an identical play, but in the opposite area. Military he deflected with his hand a shot by Raúl García, the referee he saw it in the VAR and incidentally, expelled the Brazilian. But nevertheless, Courtois, hadn’t had work for most of the afternoon, took out an incredible foot in the shot of the navarro. Even in that the Belgian is decisive today at Real Madrid.
Ancelotti’s men won with justice the first title of the season. They continue with a firm step in an almost perfect course and step they gain more confidence for what is to come. Real Madrid is still the ‘King of the Desert’.
