Tears of joy, of indelible memories, of lived passions… This is how Luka Modric’s night began with his Croatian team mates. After playing against Cyprus the second qualifying match for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, the Real Madrid midfielder became the Croatian footballer who has defended the checkered shirt the most times. He has done so 135 times and hopes to continue adding more over the coming months and years. The idea that goes through his head is to play the World Cup next year. He will then be 37 years old, but it will be a great way to put an end to his adventure with the vatreni.

Against Cyprus, Modric returned to play the 90 minutes of the game, which made him overcome the barrier of 134 games with which his compatriot Dario Srna had managed to set the record for meetings with the Croatian team. After the match (an important victory for the minimum with a goal from the Atalanta Pasalic player), the Madrid midfielder received a particular tribute at the Croatian concentration hotel: after finishing, a video was shown with the best moments of his career in the Croatian national team, his interventions in the World Cups in Germany-2006, Brazil-2014 and Russia-2018 (in which he guided his team to play the final) and the European Cups in Switzerland-Austria-2008, Poland-Ukraine-2012 and France-2016. That brought the talented player to tears as he received a warm ovation from the rest of his teammates, all on their feet.

Luka Modric posed with the rest of his teammates and technical staff of the Croatian national team.

Twitter HNS



Later, Luka, who turns 15 as an international (he debuted on March 1, 2006 in a friendly against Argentina), was honored with a cake in which his 135 games were highlighted, as well as with a commemorative shirt of the record. Davor Suker, former Madrid player between 1996 and 1999 and current president of the Croatian Football Federation, was present at the event. To date he has 72 wins with the checkered elastic, with 32 draws and 31 defeats. He has scored 16 goals, and after meeting Cyprus He will be released to return to Madrid to prepare for the intense week that the Whites have in the first week of April, with El Clásico in between the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool.