The winner of the match would have taken it all in Glasgow, where the three points meant a place in the knockout stage, but Modric’s brilliant shot in the 62nd minute and Perisic’s masterful header sealed things in Croatia’s favour.

And Callum McGregor had equalized for Scotland three minutes before the break with a powerful shot, canceling the goal that Nikola Vlasic scored for Croatia.

But Scotland under coach Steve Clark were the weakest side, failing once again to reach the knockout stage for the first time in a major tournament.

Croatia finished second in Group D, and will play Group E runners-up in Copenhagen on June 28 in the round of 16.

England beat the Czechs 1-0 to top the group, while the Czechs will be among the top four teams ranked third.