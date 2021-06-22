Dalic’s team defeats Glasgow with a splendid second half and is promoted to the second round. Hosts eliminated

In the most difficult moments it is up to the champions to take the chair and take the team on their shoulders. In Hampden Park, Luka Modric did exactly this: at 35, the 2018 Golden Ball brought Croatia to the second round, best of the field (with a goal and an assist) in the 3-1 with which the red and white have beaten and eliminated Scotland. Goals from Vlasic and McGregor in the first half, goals from the Real Madrid midfielder and Ivan Perisic in the second half. The Inter winger also deserves a mention, author of the 1-0 assist and the goal that closed the games and, more generally, constant danger for the Scottish defense. Thanks to the defeat of the Czech Republic at Wembley, Croatia passes from second and will play the second round in Copenhagen, on June 28 at 6 pm, against the second in group E (that of Spain). Scotland, on the other hand, is eliminated to the applause of its public: the hope, for all, is that of not having to wait another 25 years before returning to these levels.

goals and chances – Clarke opts for his 3-5-2, with Adams and Dykes offensive references to which, for most of the first half, few balls arrive. Dalic, on the other hand, prefers Vlasic to Rebic in the initial 4-2-3-1, with Petkovic the only attacking reference and Brozovic and Kovacic in the median. Carried away by the scream of Hampden Park, Scotland starts strong, but the initial enthusiasm dies out as the minutes go by and – almost naturally – the highest quality of the Croats emerges. At 17 ‘the red and white have the advantage: Brozovic and Modric quickly change the game from left to right, sending Juranovic to the cross. Perisic jumps between two Scottish defenders and makes the bank for Vlasic, who tows his chest and beats Marshall with his left. It is the goal that seems to direct the game, because shortly after Modric goes to the conclusion from the outside and warms up Marshall’s gloves. Prologue for doubling? Not at all. Slowly, with little means but a lot of heart, Scotland (who had to give up Hanley for McKenna on 33 ‘) came out: first McGinn crosses from the right, but Adams does not get there by a whisker. Then McGinn always goes to the shot from outside at the end of an action started by Robertson, but the conclusion is central and Livakovic saves. Three minutes before the end of the first half the same: insistent action by Scotland, the Croatian defense swept twice but always on the feet of the opponents. At the third awkward goal, by Vida, McGregor arrives on the ball, who places it behind Livakovic and scores his first goal for the national team.

decides modric – The draw would mean elimination for both, in fact in the first minutes both Gvardiol and McGinn are seen, without affecting, by the parts of Marshall and Livakovic. Shortly after the hour of play, the Croatian 2-1 arrives: Perisic finds Petkovic in the area, the Dinamo Zagreb striker touches it out for Kovacic who immediately goes to Modric. The captain’s right fielder conclusion is a gem, on which Marshall can do nothing. After a quarter of an hour in which little happens, in the 77th minute the goal that closes the game arrives: Modric’s corner from the right, Perisic anticipates Tierney at the near post and the spizza of head on the second. Second goal in the tournament for the Inter winger, the culmination of a great performance. Scotland, driven by pride, try to react, but Livakovic only risks a close shot from Adams.

