Real Madrid returned to training after the three-day mini-vacation with the good news that Modric is back with the group. The Croatian was not called up against Granada as a precaution, because he had a small overload and with so much accumulation of games and minutes he preferred to stop before having to regret a muscle injury.

Those small annoyances have been left behind and Modric has returned to 100%, ready to play this Wednesday against Elche (9:30 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) at Martínez Valero, in a match that is key to maintaining the hot streak in the domestic competition (five consecutive wins). It is in matches of this type where the white team has left unforeseen points in the League (Cádiz, Alavés …) and Zidane does not want more oversights after having achieved the most difficult thing, which was to straighten the course in an extreme situation.

Who is also at the top is Hazard, who entered the call for the last game against Granada but did not play any minute. Zidane does not want to take unnecessary risks with the Belgian and that is why he preferred to wait a little longer for his return. It will be against Elche and it is not ruled out even that he does it in the starting eleven.

Zidane, according to the note published on the club’s official website, could count on all the players except Rodrygo, who He went to Valdebebas to begin his recovery after his long-term absence was known after the muscle injury suffered against Granada.