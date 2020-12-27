Luka Modric and Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement for the renewal of the Croatian’s contract for one more season, until June 2022, according to information published by Marca and that AS was able to confirm from sources close to the negotiation. Small fringes are still missing before the signing that both parties consider that they will not be an obstacle to closing the matter.

Modric’s current relationship with Madrid reaches 2021; At first it was until 2020, but the Ballon d’Or raised by the Balkan in January 2019 activated a clause that extended his contract automatically one more course, until 2021.

After the disastrous course of Real Madrid in 2018-19, the white club understood that there was no need to run with the renewal of Modric, who will reach the end of his current contract with 35 years. However, the great level shown by the Zadar team both last year and in the present has convinced Madrid that Modric continues to have football, despite the fact that he will start the 2021-22 course with almost 36 years. At the moment there is nothing signed, but the agreement between the parties is practically total.

Modric will sign a new contract according to the current times, with a slight salary cut that will help the club balance the accounts, now suffering the consequences of the economic pandemic and the absence of public in the stadiums, with the consequent cut in income, which in the case of Madrid it has been 25%, about 200 million per season.

A very profitable signing



Modric arrived at Real Madrid in August 2012, from Tottenham. It was the express request of José Mourinho, then coach of the white team, to the extent that Madrid paid 35 million euros on the penultimate day of the summer market to satisfy the Portuguese. With this contract extension, Modric will have spent a decade at Real Madrid, where he has won two Leagues, four Champions League titles and a multitude of other national and international titles.

The club now has two renovations that seem more complicated, those of Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Ramos. The first used a cryptic tone on the matter (“It’s complicated”) a few weeks ago and the negotiations with the captain are being the soap opera of the autumn-winter. Both will be free to negotiate their future from January 1.