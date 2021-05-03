Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Party “Bharatiya Janata” on Sunday suffered a brutal defeat in local elections in West Bengal, the main state of 90 million in which the election campaign has been fierce and has seen violence.

The results of the local elections that took place last month in this eastern state showed that the “Trimanol Conference” party led by Mamata Banerjee, Modi’s fierce rival, is on track to win a third consecutive term.

Banerjee has ruled West Bengal state since 2011 without interruption.

As soon as the results were released, thousands of supporters of the “Trimanol Conference” took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their party, unconcerned with the decision to ban celebrations issued to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This victory saved humanity. It saved the Indian people. This is a win for India,” Banerjee, the fierce opposition to Modi, said in a Sunday speech.

Last month, 175 million Indian voters were invited to vote in five local elections in the states of West Bengal (east), Assam (northeast), Tamil Nadu (southeast), Kerala (southwest), and the Pondicherry region (southeast).

Modi threw his weight in West Bengal hoping to end the decade-long rule of the “Trimanol Conference”, and the prime minister personally participated in several election rallies in this state.

Modi’s party has organized dozens of election rallies in West Bengal, with hundreds of thousands of people participating in some of them.