Highlights: Owaisi tightened up on PM Modi’s claim on vaccine production

Modi said at UNGA, vaccine production will help India the whole world

Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, ‘Sir, first the lamp in the house later …’

Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while addressing the United Nations General Assembly said that India, as the world’s largest vaccine producing country, will help the whole world. He said that India’s vaccine production and vaccine delivery capacity would be useful to get the whole world out of this crisis. However, attacks on Modi’s statement have started at home. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized PM Modi’s statement.

Owaisi tweeted and said, ‘Sir, will your government arrange 80 thousand crore rupees? Sir, thali, clap, light off, 21 days 93,379 deaths … Chirag in first house later … ‘Owaisi was actually referring to the tweet of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, in which he has vaccinated in India And expressed concern about the challenges of distribution.



CEO of Serum Institute claims, will have to arrange 80 thousand crores

Adar’s company is doing research on the corona virus vaccine and their vaccine is under trial phase. Adar had tweeted and said, ‘Will the Indian government be able to arrange 80 thousand crore rupees in the next one year? Because this is the amount from which the Union Health Ministry will have to buy the vaccine and deliver it to the whole country. This is the next big challenge that we have to be ready to deal with. ‘



PM Modi praised India’s pharmaceutical industry

Earlier on Saturday evening, addressing the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister said that even in this difficult time of Corona epidemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. Taking a dig at the United Nations, PM Modi said that for the last 8-9 months the whole world has been struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response?