The reasons for the verdict which on 15 June acquitted the six defendants in the trial on the alleged scandal which engulfed the Palazzo Ducale exhibition in July 2017 have been filed. “Only one of the under investigation knew of some fake canvases. But those who expressed negative judgments on the exhibition and triggered the investigation, didn’t even bother to visit it”
Matthew index
Updated at
4 minute read
#Modiglianis #works #rebus #world #great #accuser #incompetent #explanation #judges #sentence #Genoa
Leave a Reply