The Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Police General Headquarters announced the modification of truck traffic times on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the section located between Ras Al Khor Street and the Emirate of Sharjah in both directions during peak hours, starting from April 28, 2024. The adjustment will be during the morning and evening peak periods of truck traffic. On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the passage of trucks will be prohibited during the morning period for two hours, from 06:30 until 08:30 am, and during the evening period on two occasions, the first starting from 01:00 pm until 03:00 pm, and continuing for a period The second evening curfew is from 05:30 until 08:00 pm.

Hussein Al-Banna, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, indicated that the decision came after coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, and in light of recent specialized studies that recommended the necessity of modifying the traffic of heavy vehicles on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during peak times, stressing that the decision will improve It facilitates the flow of traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and contributes to the distribution of truck traffic on the permitted alternative streets during the three peak periods, which would reduce traffic volumes on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during those periods by up to 15%.

Al-Banna added: “Modifying truck traffic on the roads is subject to numerous engineering and technical studies and details, which depend on vehicle density, traffic accident statistics, the state of urban development on both sides of the street, and the distribution of vehicle traffic on alternative roads capable of accommodating traffic movement. The authority will work with Dubai Police and the relevant authorities are required to inform drivers of heavy vehicles, owners and owners of trucks about the times of truck traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, by installing informational signs at the beginning and end of the ban zone on the street, and through press releases, advertisements and media releases on social media sites. In addition to broadcasting messages in more than one language on local radio.

Al-Banna called on truck drivers and transport and shipping companies to adhere to implementing the decision, and to move during the ban times to alternative streets such as Emirates Road, or to wait in the truck rest stops distributed on the various streets of the emirate.

Developing truck rest stops

Since the middle of last year 2023, the Roads and Transport Authority has been working on implementing a development plan for truck rest areas in partnership with the private sector, which includes the implementation and development of 19 stations and truck rest areas distributed across a number of vital streets in the Emirate of Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Dubai – Hatta Road. And Dubai – Al Ain Road. The total area of ​​all rest houses is estimated at more than 300,000 square metres, and can accommodate about 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The first phase, which includes 15 rest houses, is expected to begin operating in August of this year 2024, while work on developing the rest of the rest houses will continue until the end of 2025.

Control violations

For his part, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of the new traffic procedures on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which came after coordination and cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority and based on the engineering and technical standards followed in this regard.

Al Mazrouei said: “The General Traffic Department of Dubai Police has a plan to monitor and control the movement of trucks during peak times on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and coordination will be made with the relevant authorities to alert and educate heavy vehicle drivers about the new ban times, in a way that contributes to the implementation of the ban on traffic.” Legal and appropriate manner.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei called on drivers of heavy vehicles, owners of transport companies and owners of trucks to contribute to supporting the measures taken on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and to adhere to the ban decision in order to avoid violations and fines that will be imposed on heavy vehicles that violate the ban decision.